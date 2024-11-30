ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Fear Grips Asifabad After Tiger Kills 21-Year-Old Woman

Hyderabad: Several villages in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana are gripped in fear following the killing of a 21-year-old woman in an attack by a tiger on Friday.

The incident that took place in the Gannaram area of Kagaznagar Mandal raised concerns that the big cats might have migrated from the neighbouring state of Maharashtra due to the loss of their habitat. The situation has now forced people to suspend harvesting of the cotton crop in their agricultural fields. They have also stopped going to forest areas.

According to locals, the deceased Morle Lakshmi of Gannaram village, along with six other women, had gone to pick cotton in the field on the outskirts of Nazrul Nagar village of the same Mandal on Friday morning.

“After working there for a while, the tiger attacked Lakshmi and took her away. Other women and the eyewitnesses working there screamed, which panicked the tiger, and it left her but not before seriously injuring her,” said an eyewitness.

Locals rushed Lakshmi to a private hospital in Kagaznagar, but she succumbed to injuries on the way.

Meanwhile, the family members and villagers staged a dharna outside the Kagaznagar Forest Department divisional office with Lakshmi’s body to protest against the alleged negligence of forest department officials.

The family alleged that the forest officials ignored the information about the presence of tigers in the area. They demanded that the officials responsible for the negligence be suspended.