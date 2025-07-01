Telangana Factory Blast: Firm To Pay Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Kin Of Deceased, Says CM

Hyderabad: Telangana government will engage with the management of Sigachi Industries Ltd to ensure that a compensation of Rs 1 crore is paid to the kin of those who died in the explosion at the pharma plant in Pashamylaram, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday as he visited the explosion site and also met with the injured at the hospital.

The explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Sangareddy district left 36 workers dead and at least 34 injured. Some workers were still missing, as officials said there were 143 people at the pharma plant at the time of the blast, out of which 56 are in touch with the officials, while the search is on for the rest. Most of the deceased were from Odisha, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

“The state government will talk to the company management that Rs 1 crore each compensation will be paid to the deceased families. I have issued orders that from both the government side and the company side, Rs 1 Crore compensation will be paid,” the CM said. Also, the state government will pay Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured to meet any immediate and emergency expenses.

The CM also said those who are seriously injured will receive Rs 10 lakh, while those who are injured but can resume work after some recovery will be provided Rs 5 lakh.

“Thirty-six people have lost their lives. Some are still missing. Officials are in the process of collecting information,” Reddy said, adding the medical expenses for the injured will be borne by the state government and Sigachi. He asserted that action will be taken against those responsible for the unfortunate incident. Later, the CM visited the injured at the hospital.

The explosion at the pharma plant took place on Monday morning due to a suspected chemical reaction, which also triggered a fire, according to State Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha. Eyewitnesses said the explosion was so powerful that some of the workers were thrown nearly 100 metres away.