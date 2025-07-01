ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Factory Blast: Firm To Pay Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Kin Of Deceased, Says CM

The kin of those dead in Telangana factory blast will get Rs 1 Crore compensation from Sigachi Industries, CM Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Redddy with others during an inspection at the site of an explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant, in Sangareddy district, Telangana, Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Redddy with others during an inspection at the site of an explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant, in Sangareddy district, Telangana, Tuesday, July 1, 2025 (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 1, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Telangana government will engage with the management of Sigachi Industries Ltd to ensure that a compensation of Rs 1 crore is paid to the kin of those who died in the explosion at the pharma plant in Pashamylaram, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday as he visited the explosion site and also met with the injured at the hospital.

The explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Sangareddy district left 36 workers dead and at least 34 injured. Some workers were still missing, as officials said there were 143 people at the pharma plant at the time of the blast, out of which 56 are in touch with the officials, while the search is on for the rest. Most of the deceased were from Odisha, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

“The state government will talk to the company management that Rs 1 crore each compensation will be paid to the deceased families. I have issued orders that from both the government side and the company side, Rs 1 Crore compensation will be paid,” the CM said. Also, the state government will pay Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured to meet any immediate and emergency expenses.

The CM also said those who are seriously injured will receive Rs 10 lakh, while those who are injured but can resume work after some recovery will be provided Rs 5 lakh.

“Thirty-six people have lost their lives. Some are still missing. Officials are in the process of collecting information,” Reddy said, adding the medical expenses for the injured will be borne by the state government and Sigachi. He asserted that action will be taken against those responsible for the unfortunate incident. Later, the CM visited the injured at the hospital.

The explosion at the pharma plant took place on Monday morning due to a suspected chemical reaction, which also triggered a fire, according to State Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha. Eyewitnesses said the explosion was so powerful that some of the workers were thrown nearly 100 metres away.

Read More

Hyderabad Pharma Plant Explosion: Death Toll Rises To 36

Hyderabad: Telangana government will engage with the management of Sigachi Industries Ltd to ensure that a compensation of Rs 1 crore is paid to the kin of those who died in the explosion at the pharma plant in Pashamylaram, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday as he visited the explosion site and also met with the injured at the hospital.

The explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Sangareddy district left 36 workers dead and at least 34 injured. Some workers were still missing, as officials said there were 143 people at the pharma plant at the time of the blast, out of which 56 are in touch with the officials, while the search is on for the rest. Most of the deceased were from Odisha, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

“The state government will talk to the company management that Rs 1 crore each compensation will be paid to the deceased families. I have issued orders that from both the government side and the company side, Rs 1 Crore compensation will be paid,” the CM said. Also, the state government will pay Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured to meet any immediate and emergency expenses.

The CM also said those who are seriously injured will receive Rs 10 lakh, while those who are injured but can resume work after some recovery will be provided Rs 5 lakh.

“Thirty-six people have lost their lives. Some are still missing. Officials are in the process of collecting information,” Reddy said, adding the medical expenses for the injured will be borne by the state government and Sigachi. He asserted that action will be taken against those responsible for the unfortunate incident. Later, the CM visited the injured at the hospital.

The explosion at the pharma plant took place on Monday morning due to a suspected chemical reaction, which also triggered a fire, according to State Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha. Eyewitnesses said the explosion was so powerful that some of the workers were thrown nearly 100 metres away.

Read More

Hyderabad Pharma Plant Explosion: Death Toll Rises To 36

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELANGANA FACTORY BLASTHYDERABAD FACTORY BLASTSIGACHI INDUSTRIESCHEMICAL FACTORY BLASTREVANTH REDDY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.