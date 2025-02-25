Telangana Faces Rising Cyber Threats Including Ransomware Attacks, Digital Frauds: Report

Hyderabad: Cybersecurity threats are escalating in Telangana, with hackers/cybercriminals increasingly targeting government websites and individuals, according to the newly released ‘Telangana Cyber Threat Report 2025’ by Quick Heal Technologies—an Indian multinational cybersecurity software company.

The report reveals that 23% of all malware attacks in India last year occurred in Telangana. The state recorded a staggering 47 ransomware attacks per day, culminating in 17,505 cybercrime incidents throughout the year. Notably, the Deputy Chief Minister’s website, data.telangana.gov.in, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University website were among the compromised government portals.

Digital Frauds Hit New Highs

Telangana also witnessed a sharp rise in digital frauds, with identity theft being the most reported crime, accounting for 30,000 cases last year. Other major fraud cases included:

11,125 unauthorised transactions

5,369 KYC update scams

Over 18,000 cases involving courier frauds, police impersonation, and digital arrest scams

Frauds related to business deals, investments, advertising, and loans were also reported, causing financial distress to many citizens.

Healthcare & Education Sectors Targeted

Cybercriminals infiltrated a corporate hospital group through a ransomware attack, corrupting Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) and billing systems, severely affecting patient care. In another incident, a medical college faced chaos after hackers tampered with student records, faculty salaries, and financial transactions.

Call for Enhanced Cybersecurity

The breach of the Deputy CM’s website allowed hackers to access sensitive documents, raising concerns over data privacy and state security. Vishal Salvi, CEO of Quick Heal Technologies, emphasised the growing cyber risks at a time when Telangana is pushing hard to maintain its status as an IT hub. He urged state authorities to prioritise cybersecurity measures, focusing on data privacy and cyber threat intelligence to safeguard both public and private sectors.

With the spike in ransomware and digital frauds, experts warn that strengthening Telangana’s cyber defense systems has become more crucial than ever.