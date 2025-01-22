ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Environmental Activist Dusharla Satyanarayana Honored With Governor's Pratibha Puraskar 2024

Raghavapuram: Telangana environmental activist Dusharla Satyanarayana has been selected for the prestigious Governor's Pratibha Puraskar-2024 for his extraordinary contribution to environmental conservation.

Satyanarayana, hailing from Raghavapuram village in Mothe mandal, has been pioneering environmental conservation in the state and is leading from the front in preserving nature by entirely transforming his 70-acre farmland into a lush, thriving forest, setting an inspiring example for sustainable living and environmental protection.

Born Environmental Activist

It is understood that Satyanarayana’s passion for giving back to nature began in childhood. He is believed to have left his job to pursue his dream of creating a forest on agricultural land. Years down the line, his own created forest is not just a haven for flora and fauna but also a sanctuary for animals and birds. Besides the forest, Satyanarayana has also built water ponds for the animals with the belief that the flowers, nuts, and fruits from the forest belong solely to the wildlife.

Satyanarayana says that he is a "slave" of the forest believing that every bit of the land should remain untouched and merge back into the soil naturally. His philosophy embodies the spirit of coexistence and environmental preservation.