Telangana Engineer Runs 'Soukshya' To Provide Free Sanitary Pads In Government Schools

Nakirekal, Telangana: For Vishwanathula Maunika, the silence about menstruation is not just uncomfortable, it is unjust. “We talk openly about coughs, colds, and fevers but remain silent when it comes to menstruation,” explains Maunika, who has therefore started Soukshya, an initiative that will make sure that no girl is hesitant to speak about something as natural as menstruation.

Launched three years ago, Maunika’s Soukshya with support of social activist Sripadi Nandan, an NGO, and a few close friends, started distributing free sanitary napkins to girls across four schools in Nakirekal, Thatikal, Mangalapalli, and Chandupatla.

Recalling an experience from her school time Maunika shares how a blood stain on her uniform made her realise that she has got her periods. “So, my friends whispered to me to go home immediately. That day, I thought, why would we hide discussions about something that is natural. We freely talk about a fever or a cut, but when it comes to periods, we whisper or say nothing at all? That moment I decided to do something so that the narrative around periods can change,” explains Maunika.

Hailing from Nakirekal in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, Maunika is the daughter of Ramadevi and Vajrachari. She studied in a government school till intermediate exams and joined IIIT Basara for a B Tech degree. Currently she is a manager at a startup called Yaglotech but Soukshya remains close to her heart, a passion she plans to continue in a big way.

Under Soukshya, meaning “safety” or “well-being”, sanitary napkins are supplied twice a year to schools. These are kept under the supervision of school headmaster and a teacher. Girl students can lay their hands on these as and when they need. “I aim to add at least one new school every year,” she explains.

How is the expense of sanitary napkins met? “It works on a model of self-reliance. The funds come directly from our salaries. Almost all those involved in the initiative pay a part of their earning,” says Maunika adding that Soukshya is more than a distribution drive. “We want to make it a movement that can empower women,” says Maunika who regularly visits schools to hold awareness sessions on menstrual health, bust myths, and create safe spaces for conversations.

On the reaction of the school students, she says the hesitation at first has given way to acceptance and confidence. “At first, the girls were too shy and refused to make eye contact while approaching for a napkin. But slowly, they have started to discuss periods with their peer groups. Now, I see a visible shift in their confidence. At least they are no longer afraid to say it out loud,” Maunika reflects.

But Maunika does not end at that. She speaks to students about sexual harassment, good and bad touch, and also gives them lessons on how to assert themselves in unsafe situations. She has authored two books, 'Melodies and Harmonies' and 'Sound of Silence' which are also on menstrual health, gender-based violence, and child protection.

Maunika has been appreciated and recognised for her work. She has received many awards but feels the real recognition is when change is visible. “The biggest award is when a girl stands up to ask a question about periods. That is what we call change. I also aim at making Soukshya a household name which should resonate with the girls when they think of affection, safety, and health,” concludes she.