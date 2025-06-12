ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Engineer Held After ACB Raids; Destination Wedding, Villas, Assets Worth Crores Under Probe

N Sridhar was earlier involved in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which came under scrutiny for corruption allegations.

N Sridhar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday raided 12 locations linked to a senior engineer of the state irrigation department, unearthing a trail of lavish spending and suspected illegal assets, including villas, flats, residential plots, hotel partnerships and a destination wedding in Thailand for his son.

Executive engineer N Sridhar, posted in the CAD Division 8 of the irrigation department at the SSRSP camp in Choppadandi, has been subsequently arrested on charges of amassing assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income. Presently, he is presently being questioned by ACB officials.

Sridhar was earlier involved in the high-profile Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which is now under scrutiny for large-scale corruption and financial misappropriation allegations.

According to the officials, it has been discovered that Sridhar has properties worth a few crores. He owns a a villa in Tellapur, buildings in Malakpet and Warangal and a flat in a luxury residential complex. This apart, he has stakes in multiple hotels in Karimnagar and spent crores on organising a destination wedding for his son in Thailand.

Initial searches revealed Sridhar spent crores in:

  • A four-storey building in Malakpet
  • A 4500-square-foot flat in SKY HIGH, a premium residential complex in Shaikpet
  • A luxury villa in Urjit gated enclave, Tellapur
  • A G+3 building in Warangal
  • Business stakes in multiple hotels in Karimnagar
  • Organising son’s destination wedding in Thailand

ACB officials said a disproportionate assets case has been registered against Sridhar. Financial documents, property papers and transaction records are being examined for links to potential 'benami' holdings and corruption in irrigation contracts, an official said.

