Telangana: Eight Days After Walking Out Of Jail, Man Kills Two In Alwal

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Alwal police in connection with the murder of an elderly watchman couple here, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Chintakinda Anil (37), a resident of Krishnanagar Colony, Machhabollaram, they said.
The deceased have been identified as Kanakayya (70) and Rajamma (65). The murders took place eight days after Anil was released from jail. The accused has a long criminal history, including rape, murder, robbery, and multiple theft cases., police added.
According to police, he was previously convicted of raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl and had served a life sentence in Chanchalguda Jail. Anil was released on April 26 this year.
On the night of May 3, Anil attacked the couple while they were sleeping in a rake shed in Suryanagar Colony. He beat them to death and fled with Rajamma’s gold chain, Kanakayya’s silver necklace, cash, and two mobile phones.
Medchal Deputy Commissioner of Police Kotireddy, along with Alwal Inspector Rahuldev, DI Thimmappa, ACP Ramulu, and Addl. DCP Purushottam revealed the breakthrough in the case. The police traced a suspicious phone call made by the accused to a woman after the crime.
During the investigation, police scanned over 100 CCTV cameras from Machhabollaram to MGBS. Anil’s movements was tracked and he was later arrested. The stolen items, including two phones, jewellery, and Rs 20,000 cash, were recovered.
Anil had been engaging in criminal activities since his juvenile years. He was earlier jailed for a 2013 rape-murder case in Alwal. He has been booked in 29 cases, including 21 thefts, one robbery, and two attempted murders.
