Telangana: Eight Days After Walking Out Of Jail, Man Kills Two In Alwal

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Alwal police in connection with the murder of an elderly watchman couple here, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Chintakinda Anil (37), a resident of Krishnanagar Colony, Machhabollaram, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Kanakayya (70) and Rajamma (65). The murders took place eight days after Anil was released from jail. The accused has a long criminal history, including rape, murder, robbery, and multiple theft cases., police added.

According to police, he was previously convicted of raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl and had served a life sentence in Chanchalguda Jail. Anil was released on April 26 this year.

On the night of May 3, Anil attacked the couple while they were sleeping in a rake shed in Suryanagar Colony. He beat them to death and fled with Rajamma’s gold chain, Kanakayya’s silver necklace, cash, and two mobile phones.