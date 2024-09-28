ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: DRI Seized 4.7 Kg of Gold in Raikal Toll Plaza

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold that was brought from abroad and was being illegally transported from Coimbatore to Hyderabad. The contraband gold was hidden in a specially-made cavity below the hand brake of a car.

Hyderabad (Telangana) : The DRI officials have arrested a gang that was transporting illegal gold from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana. Officials seized 4778 grams of foreign gold from them.

The DRI officials estimated their value to be Rs. 3.71 crores. On a tip-off that foreign gold was being brought by road, the officials stopped the car at the Raikal Toll Plaza on the outskirts of the city and searched it.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) found that foreign gold was hidden in a specially-made cavity below the hand brake of the car. Officials revealed that the case has been remanded under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 against the three people who were transporting gold in the car. The DRI officials informed us that the investigation of the case will continue.

