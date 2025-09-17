ETV Bharat / state

Telangana DISCOM Engineer Held For Amassing Rs 150-Crore Disproportionate Assets

Hyderabad: An assistant divisional engineer (ADE) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (DISCOM) has been arrested by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB)on charges of amassing disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 150 crore. He was produced before the Nampally ACB court on Wednesday, which granted a 14-day remand. He has been shifted to Chanchalguda jail.

The breakthrough came on Tuesday when ACB teams simultaneously raided ten locations in Hyderabad, Medak, and Nalgonda districts, including the officers' residences, relatives' homes, and benami properties. They discovered Rs 2.18 crore in cash hidden in the house of Satish, a suspected benami, in Mallikarjunanagar of Sangareddy district. Officials had to deploy a machine to count the stacks of currency notes.

The accused ADE, Ambedkar, who was staying at Magnus Lake View Apartments in Madhapur, was detained, subjected to medical tests, and subsequently sent to judicial remand.

Lavish Assets and Benami Links

Preliminary estimations suggest Ambedkar's assets, including real estate, bank deposits, vehicles, and company holdings, amount to nearly Rs 150 crore at market value. He owns six residential open plots in Hyderabad, a 3BHK flat in Kondapur, a G+5 building in TNGOs Colony, Gachibowli, and a flat in Serilingampally, 1,000 yards of farmland in Shamshabad mandal and Rs 77.5 lakh in the bank. Rs 5.5 lakh in cash was seized from his car. He invested Rs 36 lakh in shares and owns two cars. He holds the directorship in Anthar Chemical Company, set up on a 10-acre site in Penpahad, Suryapet district, where he invested about Rs 1 crore.