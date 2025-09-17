Telangana DISCOM Engineer Held For Amassing Rs 150-Crore Disproportionate Assets
The breakthrough came when ACB teams simultaneously raided ten locations in Hyderabad, Medak, and Nalgonda districts, including the officers' residences, relatives' homes, and benami properties.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: An assistant divisional engineer (ADE) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (DISCOM) has been arrested by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB)on charges of amassing disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 150 crore. He was produced before the Nampally ACB court on Wednesday, which granted a 14-day remand. He has been shifted to Chanchalguda jail.
The breakthrough came on Tuesday when ACB teams simultaneously raided ten locations in Hyderabad, Medak, and Nalgonda districts, including the officers' residences, relatives' homes, and benami properties. They discovered Rs 2.18 crore in cash hidden in the house of Satish, a suspected benami, in Mallikarjunanagar of Sangareddy district. Officials had to deploy a machine to count the stacks of currency notes.
The accused ADE, Ambedkar, who was staying at Magnus Lake View Apartments in Madhapur, was detained, subjected to medical tests, and subsequently sent to judicial remand.
Lavish Assets and Benami Links
Preliminary estimations suggest Ambedkar's assets, including real estate, bank deposits, vehicles, and company holdings, amount to nearly Rs 150 crore at market value. He owns six residential open plots in Hyderabad, a 3BHK flat in Kondapur, a G+5 building in TNGOs Colony, Gachibowli, and a flat in Serilingampally, 1,000 yards of farmland in Shamshabad mandal and Rs 77.5 lakh in the bank. Rs 5.5 lakh in cash was seized from his car. He invested Rs 36 lakh in shares and owns two cars. He holds the directorship in Anthar Chemical Company, set up on a 10-acre site in Penpahad, Suryapet district, where he invested about Rs 1 crore.
Trail of Corruption
Ambedkar joined the Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Board (APSEB) in 1998 and later secured postings in Hyderabad after the formation of DISCOMs. Sources allege he exploited his "focal postings" in Patancheru, KPHB, and Gachibowli, where permissions for electricity connections in Hyderabad's IT corridor gave him ample opportunities to demand massive bribes.
Contractors claim Ambedkar diverted works to benami firms, manipulated tenders, and harassed those who refused to cooperate. Even after being attached to the corporate office over misconduct in 2023, he reportedly returned to his influential post within three days, allegedly after pressure from higher officials.
ACB DSP Anand Kumar (Rangareddy Range), investigations have revealed Ambedkar's role in multiple irregularities, misuse of power, and illegal enrichment. His assets, registered in relatives' and benamis' names, are now being verified. Officials called this the first-ever seizure of such huge liquid cash in ACB operations in Telangana, marking a milestone in the fight against corruption in power utilities.
