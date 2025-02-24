Three Telangana Devotees Returning From Maha Kumbh Among 4 Killed In Uttar Pradesh Accident

Mirzapur: Four people, including three Telangana devotees, were killed in a road accident late Sunday night on the Rewa-Varanasi National Highway near Tulsi village here in Uttar Pradesh. Three others were seriously injured during the mishap, officials said.

According to the officials, the crash occurred near Kisan Dhaba in the Lalganj police station area when a car carrying six Telangana devotees, returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, collided with a motorcycle before ramming into a truck ahead. The impact left four dead, including three car occupants and one motorcyclist, while three others sustained serious injuries.

Police said the victims from Telangana’s Sangareddy district were en route to Varanasi for Kashi darshan after taking a holy dip at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj.

The deceased have been identified as Chitti Mahila, Venkat Reddy, and Mal Reddy from Telangana. Another car passenger remains critical, while two escaped with minor injuries. Meanwhile, the deceased motorcyclist and two injured riders have been identified as the residents of Badagaon in Varanasi. Officials added that the injured have been shifted to the trauma centre in Varanasi for specialised treatment.

Upon receiving information, Superintendent of Police Somendranath Verma and Additional SP O.P. Singh arrived at the scene with a police team. The authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

