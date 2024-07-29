ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Dengue On Rise, 700 Cases Recorded In July, Door-To-Door Fever Survey Ordered

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed a significant rise in dengue cases with 700 such cases being recorded in July alone while till June, the figure was 1078. Compared to 8,016 cases that were registered last year, the case count has already crossed 1,700.

Medical communities have expresses serious concern and apprehended a rise in the case count in the next two months in the wake of monsoons and lack of proper sanitation facilities.

Most of the victims had come to the government and private hospitals with symptoms of fever. In comparison to other districts, a higher number of dengue cases are from Hyderabad GHMC. In the last 20 days, over 67 positive cases have been recorded from Sangareddy district but the actual figures are likely to be much higher.

In view of the increasing number of patients suffering from fever, the government has ordered a door-to-door fever survey. Once done, the survey will help in an early detection of dengue cases followed by a timely treatment process.

Moreover, the ongoing reshuffle and transfer of medical professionals in Health and Family Welfare Department, Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, and the Directorate of Medical Education to different medical departments is hampering the treatment process in the government hospitals, sources said.