Telangana: Dengue On Rise, 700 Cases Recorded In July, Door-To-Door Fever Survey Ordered

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed a significant rise in dengue cases with 700 such cases being recorded in July alone while till June, the figure was 1078. Compared to 8,016 cases that were registered last year, the case count has already crossed 1,700.
Medical communities have expresses serious concern and apprehended a rise in the case count in the next two months in the wake of monsoons and lack of proper sanitation facilities.
Most of the victims had come to the government and private hospitals with symptoms of fever. In comparison to other districts, a higher number of dengue cases are from Hyderabad GHMC. In the last 20 days, over 67 positive cases have been recorded from Sangareddy district but the actual figures are likely to be much higher.
In view of the increasing number of patients suffering from fever, the government has ordered a door-to-door fever survey. Once done, the survey will help in an early detection of dengue cases followed by a timely treatment process.
Moreover, the ongoing reshuffle and transfer of medical professionals in Health and Family Welfare Department, Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, and the Directorate of Medical Education to different medical departments is hampering the treatment process in the government hospitals, sources said.
It has been seen that many patients are flocking to private hospitals, where they have to pay a huge cost for the treatment process. Patients complained that the problem would not have existed if there were adequate staff in the government hospitals and primary health centres. The situation is expected to improve after the transfer procedure ends on July 31.
Medical experts said that the issue can be tackled in a better way if the local organisations act in coordination with the public health department and carry out better sanitation measures, conduct comprehensive fever survey and expand medical services at the local level.
Read more
Dengue Tests: Karnataka Health Dept Serves Notice To 22 Labs For Overcharging