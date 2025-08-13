ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Declares School Holidays, Work-From-Home Advisory Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days in several districts of Telangana, following which, the state government has declared holidays for schools and issued advisories for IT companies to implement work from home arrangements to avoid traffic disruptions.

From Monday night to Tuesday morning, several districts, including Warangal and Nalgonda, received more than 10 cm of rain. Waterlogging in low-lying areas has caused significant inconvenience to residents. The IMD has issued a red alert for Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubabad, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, and Warangal districts. Orange alerts are in place for Peddapalli, Karimnagar. Bhupalpalli, Siddipet, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Medchal, Ranga Reddy, and Hyderabad, while yellow alerts have been issued for Adilabad, Asifabad, Sircilia, Jagtial, and Mancherial districts.

The Director of School Education announced full-day holidays on August 13 and 14 for all government and private schools in Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahubabad, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, in view of the IMD forecast. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, schools will function for half a day on Wednesday, and students will be sent home by noon.

The state IT department has also issued instructions to allow employees to work from home on Wednesday to avoid traffic congestion, anticipating road flooding due to the rains.