Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Registers Cases Against Five for Uploading Banned Content Involving Minors

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has registered cases against five individuals for allegedly uploading banned obscene content involving minors, based on information provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NECMC).

According to officials, the NECMC traced the uploading of such content to mobile numbers registered in the names of the accused. The information was shared via cyber tiplines with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which later forwarded it to the TGCSB.

The accused have been identified as Mohiuddin of Charminar ED Bazaar, Hyderabad, Mohammed Zakir Ahmed of Mallepally, Habibnagar, Bhanu Begam of Kandikal Gate, Falaknuma, Prasad Kumar of Park Lane, Secunderabad and Bhagyamma of Atmakur, Nalgonda district

Separate cases have been registered against each of them. Authorities are now investigating who actually used the devices, where the objectionable material was recorded, and how it was shared online. The TGCSB is examining digital evidence to uncover the broader network, if any, behind the circulation of such sensitive and unlawful content involving minors.

In Telangana, the TGCSB serves as the nodal agency for managing CSEAM including cyber tiplines and CPRGR complaints received through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and Case Monitoring Tool of the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).



