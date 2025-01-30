Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Holds Meet To Address Online Gaming Addiction, Financial Losses

Hyderabad: Amid growing concerns surrounding online gaming, the Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau (TGCSB) convened a crucial meeting with key stakeholders on Wednesday.

The stakeholders, including the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), founders and CEOs of major gaming platforms, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), were among the attendees.

With the increasing popularity of online gaming, particularly among the youth, concerns have emerged over addiction, financial losses, and distressing incidents of suicides due to accumulated debts, the TGCSB said in a release.

The meeting focused on exploring effective measures to regulate and curb the negative impact of online gaming in Telangana, the release said. Shikha Goel, Director of TGCSB, briefed attendees on the Telangana Gaming Act, emphasizing its legal provisions and applicability to online gaming activities.

Earlier this week, notices were issued to gaming platforms linked to reported cases in Telangana, directing them to disable access to their platforms in the state, the release said. During this meeting, concern was also raised about the non - regulation of offshore betting and gambling sites and apps.

Key discussions included technological interventions such as geofencing (a state-of-the-art technology that creates virtual boundaries around particular geographic locations using GPS, RFID, Wi-Fi, or cellular data), strict KYC norms, and other regulatory measures to restrict access to gaming platforms that violate local laws.

Additionally, a formal letter has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) requesting the establishment of a centralized regulatory mechanism to oversee online gaming platforms, both Indian and offshore, and ensure compliance with state-specific legal frameworks, it said.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau urged parents, educators, and youth to remain cautious about the risks of online gaming. Excessive gaming can lead to addiction, financial distress, and severe mental health consequences, it added.