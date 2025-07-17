Telangana Cricket Association Demands Thorough Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Within HCA

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has written to Additional Director General of CID, Charu Sinha, demanding a thorough probe into alleged irregularities within the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

In their letter submitted to the Additional Director General of CID on Wednesday, TCA president Yendala Lakshminarayana and general secretary Daram Guruva Reddy pointed to serious lapses involving player selection, diversion of BCCI funds, and the awarding of ticket and food contracts in the HCA.

The TCA urged the CID to widen the scope of its inquiry and probe the roles of arrested HCA president Jaganmohan Rao, former director Vanka Pratap, MLC K. Kavitha, and MLA K.T. Rama Rao. They alleged that IPL ticketing contracts were handed over to EventsNow.com and MeraEvents.com, which they claimed are owned by KTR’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala. They also accused relatives of influential individuals of receiving food supply contracts, with the cooperation of former HCA director Vanka Pratap.

Court Grants CID Custody of Accused

In a related development, the Malkajgiri District Court on Wednesday granted six-day custody of four accused, including HCA president Jaganmohan Rao, to the CID for interrogation. The accused were lodged in Cherlapalli Jail and will now be questioned over alleged fund misappropriation and illegal financial transactions. The CID had earlier sought custody for detailed questioning, which the court approved. Meanwhile, the bail petition filed by the accused was dismissed.

CID to Question Five Key Accused

The CID’s investigation into the HCA continues to intensify. The court has permitted the custody of five individuals: HCA president Jaganmohan Rao, treasurer Srinivas Rao, CEO Sunil, official Rajender Yadav, and MLC Kavitha. The accused will be interrogated from July 17 to July 22. While the four male accused will be taken from Cherlapalli Jail, MLC Kavitha will be brought from Chanchalguda Jail.