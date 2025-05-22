ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Couple Drugged, Robbed Of Cash And Gold By Nepali Gang; Burglars Blending In As Domestic Helps

Police have intensified manhunt to nab the accused, who drugged and looted a businessman and his wife of valuables in Lingampalli on Apr 21.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 22, 2025 at 1:23 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: A month after a Nepali gang looted the house of a high-profile industrialist in Telangana's Lingampalli, the gang members continue to remain at large amid an intensified manhunt by the police. Police believe that the Nepali gang members may be working undercover as domestic help in various locations.

An official said that the Kachiguda police team has intensified a manhunt to nab the accused, who looted the residence of industrialist Hemraj in Lingampalli.

The high-profile theft took place on April 21 when two Nepali workers, aided by three accomplices, reportedly drugged Hemraj and his wife before robbing them of a significant quantity of gold ornaments and cash. The gang fled the scene using the industrialist’s car but abandoned it near Chanchalguda after which they escaped towards Pune, Maharashtra, in another vehicle, as confirmed by CCTV footage.

Police teams have scoured multiple cities including Delhi, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur, even tracing the suspects’ origins in Nepal, but without success. Investigations suggest that the gang, carrying a large amount of stolen valuables, may be spending lavishly or blending in by taking up household jobs.

Authorities are certain that the accused have not crossed India’s borders and are believed to be hiding in Maharashtra, possibly moving between Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The police continue to coordinate with various agencies in these cities to bring the suspects to justice.

Read More:

  1. 'Dr Death' Followed Gory Trajectory of Kidney Theft And Murders
  2. Elusive 'Tanda Gang' Burglars Keep Police In Several States On Their Toes

Hyderabad: A month after a Nepali gang looted the house of a high-profile industrialist in Telangana's Lingampalli, the gang members continue to remain at large amid an intensified manhunt by the police. Police believe that the Nepali gang members may be working undercover as domestic help in various locations.

An official said that the Kachiguda police team has intensified a manhunt to nab the accused, who looted the residence of industrialist Hemraj in Lingampalli.

The high-profile theft took place on April 21 when two Nepali workers, aided by three accomplices, reportedly drugged Hemraj and his wife before robbing them of a significant quantity of gold ornaments and cash. The gang fled the scene using the industrialist’s car but abandoned it near Chanchalguda after which they escaped towards Pune, Maharashtra, in another vehicle, as confirmed by CCTV footage.

Police teams have scoured multiple cities including Delhi, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur, even tracing the suspects’ origins in Nepal, but without success. Investigations suggest that the gang, carrying a large amount of stolen valuables, may be spending lavishly or blending in by taking up household jobs.

Authorities are certain that the accused have not crossed India’s borders and are believed to be hiding in Maharashtra, possibly moving between Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The police continue to coordinate with various agencies in these cities to bring the suspects to justice.

Read More:

  1. 'Dr Death' Followed Gory Trajectory of Kidney Theft And Murders
  2. Elusive 'Tanda Gang' Burglars Keep Police In Several States On Their Toes

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELANGANA BURGLARYNEPALI GANGTELANGANA COUPLE DRUGGED AND ROBBEDTELANGANA ROBBERY NEPALI GANG

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.