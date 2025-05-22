ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Couple Drugged, Robbed Of Cash And Gold By Nepali Gang; Burglars Blending In As Domestic Helps

Hyderabad: A month after a Nepali gang looted the house of a high-profile industrialist in Telangana's Lingampalli, the gang members continue to remain at large amid an intensified manhunt by the police. Police believe that the Nepali gang members may be working undercover as domestic help in various locations.

An official said that the Kachiguda police team has intensified a manhunt to nab the accused, who looted the residence of industrialist Hemraj in Lingampalli.

The high-profile theft took place on April 21 when two Nepali workers, aided by three accomplices, reportedly drugged Hemraj and his wife before robbing them of a significant quantity of gold ornaments and cash. The gang fled the scene using the industrialist’s car but abandoned it near Chanchalguda after which they escaped towards Pune, Maharashtra, in another vehicle, as confirmed by CCTV footage.