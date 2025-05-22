Telangana Couple Drugged, Robbed Of Cash And Gold By Nepali Gang; Burglars Blending In As Domestic Helps

Hyderabad: A month after a Nepali gang looted the house of a high-profile industrialist in Telangana's Lingampalli, the gang members continue to remain at large amid an intensified manhunt by the police. Police believe that the Nepali gang members may be working undercover as domestic help in various locations.
An official said that the Kachiguda police team has intensified a manhunt to nab the accused, who looted the residence of industrialist Hemraj in Lingampalli.
The high-profile theft took place on April 21 when two Nepali workers, aided by three accomplices, reportedly drugged Hemraj and his wife before robbing them of a significant quantity of gold ornaments and cash. The gang fled the scene using the industrialist’s car but abandoned it near Chanchalguda after which they escaped towards Pune, Maharashtra, in another vehicle, as confirmed by CCTV footage.
Police teams have scoured multiple cities including Delhi, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur, even tracing the suspects’ origins in Nepal, but without success. Investigations suggest that the gang, carrying a large amount of stolen valuables, may be spending lavishly or blending in by taking up household jobs.
Authorities are certain that the accused have not crossed India’s borders and are believed to be hiding in Maharashtra, possibly moving between Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The police continue to coordinate with various agencies in these cities to bring the suspects to justice.
Read More: