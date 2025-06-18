ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Congress Chief Mahesh Goud Among Victims Deposed Before SIT In Phone Tapping Case

Telangana Congress chief among other persons depose before SIT in phone tapping case ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The probe into the illegal phone tapping case in Telangana has intensified, with several victims deposing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over the past two days. Among the first to appear before the SIT on Tuesday was Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

The Congress leader told investigators that “illegal surveillance” targeting him, his family and close aides badly affected activities during the 2023 Assembly elections.

The case stems from alleged phone surveillance by a covert team under former Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) OSD Prabhakar Rao. The SIT has compiled a list of 618 alleged victims, including politicians, journalists and businesspeople.

The SIT probe revealed that staff of Congress offices, including Gandhi Bhavan (Congress headquarters) and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan (Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters), were also targeted.

Officials said that the BJP leader Premender Reddy has been summoned, while BJP MP Etala Rajender is expected to appear before the SIT on Sunday (June 22) due to prior commitments.