Telangana Congress Chief Mahesh Goud Among Victims Deposed Before SIT In Phone Tapping Case

Hyderabad: The probe into the illegal phone tapping case in Telangana has intensified, with several victims deposing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over the past two days. Among the first to appear before the SIT on Tuesday was Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud.
The Congress leader told investigators that “illegal surveillance” targeting him, his family and close aides badly affected activities during the 2023 Assembly elections.
The case stems from alleged phone surveillance by a covert team under former Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) OSD Prabhakar Rao. The SIT has compiled a list of 618 alleged victims, including politicians, journalists and businesspeople.
The SIT probe revealed that staff of Congress offices, including Gandhi Bhavan (Congress headquarters) and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan (Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters), were also targeted.
Officials said that the BJP leader Premender Reddy has been summoned, while BJP MP Etala Rajender is expected to appear before the SIT on Sunday (June 22) due to prior commitments.
“Employees working at the business establishments of Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, and former MP Jitender Reddy were also being targeted under the illegal surveillance,” they said.
The SIT also suspects that Revanth Reddy, then TPCC president and now chief minister, along with his family, staff and associates, was a primary target.
“Investigators found that a WhatsApp group named ‘Poll-2023’ was used by an intelligence team under accused officer Mekala Thirupatanna to monitor activities in the Kamareddy constituency,” said officials.
The accused officers, Praneeth Rao, Bhujanga Rao, Radhakishan Rao and Thirupatanna, who are in custody, had claimed they acted on Prabhakar’s orders.
The SIT is planning to hold a face-to-face confrontation between Praneeth, who headed the Special Operation Target (SOT) unit, and Prabhakar on Thursday to get clarity on conflicting accounts.
