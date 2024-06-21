ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Congress MLA's Wife Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

The wife of Choppadandi Congress MLA Medipalli Satyam's wife died by suicide. She resorted to the extreme step at her residence in Hyderabad when her husband went to Karimnagar district. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital. Later, they registered a case and took up an investigation.

Hyderabad: A tragic incident took place at the house of Choppadandi Congress MLA Medipalli Satyam of Karimnagar district. His wife Rupadevi died by suicide on Thursday evening. But, the incident came to light at midnight.

The police said that she died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Panchsheela Colony, Alwal, Hyderabad. She was working as a government teacher in Vikarabad district of Telangana. The cause of suicide is not known. MLA couple has two children and she did not go to school for two days. She resorted to the extreme step when the MLA went to his constituency on Thursday morning and stayed there till the evening.

A few days ago, the MLA's family, along with other relatives, visited several shrines, including Tirumala. The police shifted Rupadevi's body to a private hospital in Kompally. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

SUICIDE DISCLAIMER: Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

