Telangana CM Thanks Kumaraswamy For Sanctioning 2,000 E-Buses, Seeks 800 More

CM Reddy submitted formal request for allocation of additional electric buses, citing growing urban mobility demand and the need for cleaner, efficient public transport solutions.

FILE - Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
FILE - Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 9:22 AM IST

Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, who met Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy in the national capital, has thanked the Centre for sanctioning 2,000 electric buses to Hyderabad under the PM e-DRIVE scheme. Reddy urged Kumaraswamy to allocate 800 more Electric Buses (EVs) to Hyderabad.

According to a press release issued by the Union Minister’s office, the Chief Minister also submitted a formal request for the allocation of additional electric buses, citing the growing urban mobility demands in Telangana and the need for cleaner, more efficient public transport solutions.

Kumaraswamy said, “The Government of India is fully committed to building a cleaner, greener and future-ready mobility ecosystem. The 2,000 e-buses sanctioned to Hyderabad under the PM e-DRIVE scheme are a transformative step toward reducing urban pollution, modernising public transport and improving quality of life for citizens.”

The CM, on Saturday, brought to the attention of Kumaraswamy that the retrofitting of state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) diesel buses is successful, and the same vehicles are already plying in the city. The CM appealed to the Union Minister to permit retrofitting to the existing diesel buses, a state government release said.

The PM e-DRIVE scheme, launched by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, aims to deploy over 10,000 electric buses in major Indian cities, thereby advancing India’s climate goals and enhancing last-mile connectivity. The scheme is aligned with the broader objectives of AatmaNirbhar Bharat and the National Electric Mobility Mission, it added.

