'Let Us Compete With New York and Tokyo': Telangana CM Seeks Centre’s Help For 2nd Phase Of Hyderabad Metro, Other Projects

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that he has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the 'regional ring rail' to develop Hyderabad into a global city and support various development projects in the state, including the second phase of Hyderabad metro rail.

Participating at an event to release 'UNIKA'--autobiography of former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao here, Reddy said he had already requested the PM to cooperate in promoting Telangana to be a USD one trillion economy state in the country. He said 60 per cent of Telangana's income comes from Hyderabad, adding he has sought the Union government to allot a dry port in the state and to extend help to complete the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory at the earliest.

Telangana is not competing with Amaravati (capital of Andhra Pradesh) but with the world, he said. "Let us compete with cities like New York and Tokyo. To compete with the world, we need to get all permissions for (expansion of) metro rail in Hyderabad," Reddy said, according to a release from the CMO. He said PM Modi is cooperating with the DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu government to develop metro rail and also approved for Bengaluru.

"Cutting across party lines, my appeal to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BRS leader Vinod Kumar (who were among those present at the event) to cooperate for the development of Telangana. We should work together for Telangana. (I have) no differences with anyone. Will meet everyone for Telangana's development and seek everybody's cooperation," Reddy said. He hoped that the Union Cabinet would approve (the second phase of) the Hyderabad Metro Rail project in the next meeting.

The Telangana CM further said at present, universities are on the verge of losing their sheen and existence. Students must be active in politics in the universities, he said. He further said he decided to bring back the glory of universities soon after assuming CM office. Reddy said university students played an important role during the Telangana movement and the active role played by students in politics is the result of the formation of a separate Telangana state.

He said the lack of ideology in politics is the main reason for the increasing party defections. Leaders are changing parties for posts, he said, adding students who followed the party ideology will be loyal to the political organisation forever. "Revival of the ideological student politics is the need of the hour," he said.

He said the role of the opposition is to point out the shortcomings in the government. "However, we are losing the spirit of democracy. My government is displaying a democratic spirit. Not a single instance of expelling the opposition members from the assembly was reported in the last 13 months (after Congress assumed power in Telangana in December 2023).

Vidyasagar Rao, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among the dignitaries who were present and spoke. (Agency inputs)