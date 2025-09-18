ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges UK Companies To Join As 'Partners' In Musi River Rejuvenation Project

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday sought UK companies to join as "partners" in the flagship Musi river rejuvenation project being taken up on a grand scale by the state government. An official delegation led by British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron met the chief minister here.

During the meeting, the CM briefed the High Commissioner about ground breaking initiatives of the state government to bolster the manufacturing industry and investment prospects in the state, an official release said.

The chief minister requested the British High Commissioner to encourage UK investors to invest in the state's pharma, EV sector and the development of the Future City proposed on Hyderabad outskirts, it said.

Responding positively, Cameron said the UK government is also ready to extend cooperation in education and technology, the release said. The chief minister also informed the British delegation about the state's draft Telangana Education Policy.

Cameron agreed to provide the prestigious Chevening scholarship offered by the UK government to Telangana's meritorious students on a co-funding basis.

During his visit to London early last year, the Chief Minister detailed discussions with experts who helped revive the River Thames.

He had discussions with officials and experts from the principal governing body of the River Thames - the Port of London Authority.