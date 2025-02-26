Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges PM Modi To Approve Hyderabad Metro Phase-II, Other Infra Projects

Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant immediate approval for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, along with several other critical infrastructure projects essential for the state’s economic growth.
Accompanied by IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, the CM met PM Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, emphasising the urgent need to expand metro connectivity across Hyderabad, a crucial development that was “neglected by the previous government for a decade”.
Rs 24,269 Crore Game-Changer Project
During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy detailed the ambitious Rs 24,269 crore Phase-II Metro expansion, spanning 76.4 km across five corridors. Stressing its significance in decongesting Hyderabad and ensuring seamless urban mobility, he urged PM Modi to fast-track the necessary approvals.
Regional Ring Road
The Regional Ring Road (RRR) project—crucial for enhancing intra-state connectivity—was another key issue raised by the CM. He pointed out that 90% of land acquisition for the northern stretch is already complete and sought the immediate sanctioning of the southern segment to unlock the full potential of the RRR.
To expedite the project, CM Reddy assured Telangana’s willingness to bear 50% of the land acquisition costs, underscoring the state’s commitment to infrastructure development.
Taking the vision for connectivity a step further, CM Reddy proposed the Regional Ring Rail project to link Telangana with neighbouring states through a seamless high-speed rail network. He highlighted its role in boosting trade, industry, and passenger mobility, making it a transformative addition to South India’s transport ecosystem.
Dry Ports and Greenfield Road-Rail Corridor
Recognising Telangana’s landlocked geography, the CM pressed for the establishment of dry ports along the RRR corridor. These hubs would act as key export-import centres, facilitating smoother trade operations.
Additionally, he proposed the development of a dedicated Greenfield Road and a parallel railway network, seamlessly connecting Telangana’s dry ports to seaports in Andhra Pradesh, thus positioning the state as a major logistics hub.
Musi River Rejuvenation
Bringing Hyderabad’s lifeline—the Musi River—into focus, CM Reddy sought Rs 20,000 crore in central funding for a comprehensive rejuvenation initiative. The project includes:
- Bapu Ghat development at the confluence of the Esa and Musa rivers
- 27 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to purify the river
- Construction of retaining walls and embankments to curb encroachments
- Musi-Godavari River integration to ensure a sustained water flow
He also urged PM Modi to facilitate the transfer of 222.7 acres for the Gandhi Sarovar Project, enhancing Hyderabad’s water security and environmental sustainability.
Demand for Additional IPS Cadre
With rising cybercrimes, drug-related offences, and urban security challenges, CM Revanth Reddy called for the approval of 29 additional IPS cadre posts for Telangana. Currently, the state has 61 sanctioned posts, with an additional 15 allocated in 2015 after a review. Given the rapid expansion of urban areas and evolving policing needs, he urged PM Modi to bolster the state’s law enforcement capacity.
Telangana as India’s Semiconductor Powerhouse
Telangana is strategically poised to become a major semiconductor manufacturing hub, thanks to its cutting-edge infrastructure, skilled workforce, and investor-friendly policies. In line with this vision, CM Revanth Reddy sought PM Modi’s approval to establish the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in Telangana, making it a key player in India’s electronics and semiconductor ecosystem.
Vision for Telangana’s Future
From urban mobility and industrial growth to environmental sustainability and security, CM Revanth Reddy’s proposals present a bold roadmap for Telangana’s future. By securing central approval and support for these projects, Telangana is poised to emerge as a national leader in infrastructure, innovation, and economic development.
