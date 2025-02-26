ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges PM Modi To Approve Hyderabad Metro Phase-II, Other Infra Projects

Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant immediate approval for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, along with several other critical infrastructure projects essential for the state’s economic growth.

Accompanied by IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, the CM met PM Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, emphasising the urgent need to expand metro connectivity across Hyderabad, a crucial development that was “neglected by the previous government for a decade”.

Rs 24,269 Crore Game-Changer Project

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy detailed the ambitious Rs 24,269 crore Phase-II Metro expansion, spanning 76.4 km across five corridors. Stressing its significance in decongesting Hyderabad and ensuring seamless urban mobility, he urged PM Modi to fast-track the necessary approvals.

Regional Ring Road

The Regional Ring Road (RRR) project—crucial for enhancing intra-state connectivity—was another key issue raised by the CM. He pointed out that 90% of land acquisition for the northern stretch is already complete and sought the immediate sanctioning of the southern segment to unlock the full potential of the RRR.

To expedite the project, CM Reddy assured Telangana’s willingness to bear 50% of the land acquisition costs, underscoring the state’s commitment to infrastructure development.

Taking the vision for connectivity a step further, CM Reddy proposed the Regional Ring Rail project to link Telangana with neighbouring states through a seamless high-speed rail network. He highlighted its role in boosting trade, industry, and passenger mobility, making it a transformative addition to South India’s transport ecosystem.

Dry Ports and Greenfield Road-Rail Corridor