Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh In Assembly, Proposes Bharat Ratna

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hailed Manmohan Singh's economic reforms and contributions, proposing a Bharat Ratna and statue installation to honour his legacy.
File Photo: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a special session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, describing him as the 'architect of India's economic reforms' and a leader, who significantly contributed to the nation's development.

Moving a condolence resolution, Revanth Reddy highlighted Singh's service to the nation in various capacities, including as Union Finance Minister, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission and Prime Minister.

"Manmohan Singh was a breath of fresh air for the Indian economy, particularly during his tenure from 1991 to 1996," Revanth said. He credited Singh's leadership for stabilising the economy through Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation (LPG) reforms and initiating transformative social programmes like the Employment Guarantee Scheme, Right to Information (RTI), and Natural Rural Health Mission (NHRM).

Revanth also emphasised Singh's role in the formation of Telangana, noting that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed during his tenure in Parliament. "He laid the foundation of India to compete globally and introduced simplified economic policies that changed the course of the nation," he stated.

The Chief Minister announced plans to install a statue of Manmohan Singh in Telangana's Financial District and proposed a resolution to recommend the Bharat Ratna for the former Prime Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka echoed the same sentiments saying, "The Employment Guarantee Scheme launched by Manmohan Singh changed the nation's course and uplifted millions," He added, "Through initiatives like RTI, Singh empowered the common man and addressed social inequalities."

