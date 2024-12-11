Telangana CM Revanth Reddy On Day-Long Jaipur Visit

Jaipur: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is on a personal visit to Rajasthan, reached Jaipur on Wednesday.

The CM reached Jaipur by a flight from Delhi. He was welcomed by a bouquet of flowers by Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and MLA Amit Chachan at Jaipur airport. After which, he held a brief discussion with the leaders before leaving for his hotel by car.

Reddy has come to Jaipur to attend a wedding ceremony. Dotasara posted a photo on his X handle informing, "Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was welcomed at Jaipur airport."

The Telangana CM is scheduled to return to Delhi this evening. After attending the wedding ceremony, Reddy will board a Delhi-bound flight from Jaipur in the evening.

According to party sources, Reddy is scheduled to spend two days in Delhi. He may meet some Union Ministers and senior party leaders. It is likely that the CM will discuss Cabinet expansion and some other issues. Also he may urge the Union Ministers to release funds for the state's schemes.

Reddy had arrived in Delhi from Shamshabad airport on December 10 after which, he came to Jaipur.

Earlier, the CM had alleged that Telangana was not receiving a fair share of funds while raising concerns about unequal distribution of tax revenue by the Centre.