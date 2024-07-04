ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, Discusses State Issues

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday and discussed various issues related to the state.

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday and discussed various issues related to the state, official sources said.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu accompanied Reddy during the meeting. This was the first meeting between Modi and Reddy after the former was sworn in as the prime minister for a third straight term last month. The sources said the Telangana chief minister discussed key pending projects of the southern state with Modi.

ఈ రోజు ఢిల్లీలో….
డిప్యూటీ సీఎం…శ్రీ భట్టీ విక్రమార్క గారి తో కలిసి ,ప్రధానమంత్రి …శ్రీ నరేంద్ర మోదీ గారి తో భేటీ కావడం జరిగింది.

12 అంశాలపై ప్రధాన మంత్రి గారికి…
వినతి పత్రాలు ఇవ్వడం జరిగింది.

- కేంద్రం వేలం జాబితా నుండి శ్రావణపల్లి బొగ్గు బ్లాకును తొలగించి, సింగరేణికి… pic.twitter.com/SmZvOgoOmT

— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) July 4, 2024

Earlier in the day, Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the two leaders deliberated on matters related to Telangana. While details of the discussions were not officially disclosed, it is understood that issues related to development projects and central assistance to the state were on the agenda.

Reddy took charge as the Telangana chief minister after the Congress won the Assembly polls in the southern state last year.

