Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Likely To Meet PM Modi, Shah In Delhi

Published : Jul 4, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhattivikramarka may also be present at the meeting. Also, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu will be in Delhi today to call on PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday afternoon. He is expected to seek allocation for funds and sanction for projects to the state in the upcoming Union Budget. This apart, some pending issues are also on the cards, sources said.

Speaking to media persons recently, Reddy had said that the only thing left is to meet PM Modi and Shah. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhattivikramarka is also coming to Delhi and may participate at this meeting. However, the CM's office in Delhi has not confirmed the timings of his meetings with the PM and Home Minister.

During the CM's previous visit to Delhi along with his cabinet ministers, he had met some Union ministers and requested them for releasing funds. They had stayed in the capital for five days at that time.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also meeting PM Modi and Shah on Thursday. Before the CMs of the two states meet in Hyderabad on July 6 to discuss bifurcation issues, their meetings with the Prime Minister and Home Minister in Delhi are significant.

Naidu had proposed to hold discussions on resolving partition issues and Reddy had accepted the invitation yesterday.

