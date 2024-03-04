Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls PM Modi 'elder brother', Seeks Support to Develop State

Adilabad (Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi like an 'elder brother' to the states and made his intentions clear that he would not like to confront the Centre, but would maintain cordial relations. Revanth Reddy said, "Narendra Modiji, according to us, the Prime Minister means like our 'elder brother'. If there is support from the 'elder brother', only then can Chief Ministers take forward development works in their respective states. That is why my request is, if Telangana has to be developed on the lines of Gujarat, your support is essential here."

The Chief Minister's statement came when he was addressing a gathering in Adilabad on the occasion of PM Modi launching or laying the foundation for Rs 56,000 crore worth of projects. Reddy also sought Modi's cooperation to develop Telangana on the lines of Gujarat. Hyderabad is the fifth largest city in the country, and would like to contribute to PM Modi's ambitious goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy, he said. Reddy received PM Modi and shared the dais with him during the event. It may be recalled that former CM and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao used to skip the PM's official visits to the state in the past.

The state government will extend the necessary cooperation and give necessary clearances to NTPC for completing the 4,000 MW power plant of which only 1,600 MW became operational, said Revanth Reddy. As per the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, the Centre has to set up a 4,000 MW power plant in Telangana. However, due to the acts of the previous BRS government, only 1,600 MW was completed in the last 10 years, he pointed out.

The Telangana Chief Minister said the people will ultimately lose when there is friction between the Centre and the states. Politics should be limited to elections only and after the polls the elected leaders should strive for the development of the states with the help of the Centre. PM Modi responded positively when he met him seeking clearances for some issues, he said. To expand the semiconductor industry in the state besides the Musi reiver development, Reddy sought the Prime Minister's cooperation.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the NDA government and Telangana have both completed 10 years and said the Centre has been providing all possible assistance to the state to fulfil the dreams of its people. PM Modi said the nation's development comes through the growth of states. Modi said that with a better economy, trust in the country grows and that states also benefit from it as they get investments.