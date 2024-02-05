Revanth Reddy Accuses KCR of Betrayal in Water-Sharing, Dares Him to Debates on Issue

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday accused BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of betraying the people in the water-sharing of Krishna and Godavari.

During a press conference, Reddy announced that his government would release a white paper on irrigation projects in Telangana and challenged the KCR Government to discuss water sharing in the upcoming budget session. "I challenge KCR, Harish, and KTR to take part in a project-wise debate in the Assembly. And if they want, they can even have Kavitha Rao join them," he said.

"KCR, KTR, Harish, and Kavitha Rao should join the debate. Prove your integrity and sincerity by participating in the discussion. The government will give ample time to KCR and the team for debate. Truth should prevail. Who has done injustice to Telangana should be known to the people," he added.

Reddy alleged that the previous BRS government agreed to permanently divert water that should have come to Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. "The previous BRS government agreed that 15 projects will be handed over to KRMB (Krishna River Management Board) in 2022," he claimed.

Reddy stressed that ex-Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and BRS leader T Harish Rao were propagating misleading information to mask the shortcomings of their previous government. He also accused BRS leaders of attempting to gain political benefits through deceptive campaigns.

He alleged that it was the KCR Government that gave a nod to handing over the distribution of Krishna and Godavari waters to the Centre by approving the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

"TRS did not object, and KCR voted, and the law was enacted. KCR and K Kesava Rao are responsible for this," he said. "KCR and Harish signed to allocate 299 TMC of water to Telangana. Telangana meted out injustice by not insisting on a 50 percent share to Telangana," he added.

Responding to the allegations made by Congress leader Revanth Reddy, BRS spokesperson Dasoju Srravan said that Congress is indulging in resort politics by making such statements. He further alleged that the Congress party is using the public's money for the sake of their political conspiracies in the state.

"It's quite unfortunate that at the cost of the public exchequer, they are indulging in these resort politics. Under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government has become the ATM to the Indian National Congress (INC), and they are using the public's money for the sake of their political conspiracies," BRS Spokesperson Dasoju Srravan said.

"It's high time that the people of Telangana know about this hypocrisy, double standards, and brazen abuse of public money," he added.