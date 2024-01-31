Loading...

Hyderabad: CM Orders Restoration of Kumari Food Stall in HiTech City

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reacted to a social media campaign run by fans of a roadside eatery named Kumari Food Stall in the heart of HiTech City of Hyderabad. The eatery was removed from its place due to traffic disruption by the crowd of its customers. Stating that the Congress Government would be on the side of the poor, the CM ordered restoration of the Kumari Food Stall.

Hyderabad (Telangana) : The Telangana government has allowed a food stall run by a woman named Kumari to continue in the HiTech City of Hyderabad. To this extent, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issued instructions to the DGP.

Kumari has been running a stall for some time next to ITC Kohinoor Hotel, Rayadurgam Knowledge City, Hyderabad. No matter how many food stalls there are in this part of the IT corridor, the craze for the Kumari food stall is different. The IT employees here form a huge queue at this stall. Lunch and dinner are served. Due to the craze for this stall, YouTubers also started giving food reviews. As a result, the Kumari Food Stall business has increased manifold.

The traffic police said that due to the crowds at Kumari Food Stall, the traffic from the Cable bridge in the IT corridor to the IKEA junction is being severely disrupted on a regular basis. Despite reminders several times, Kumari did not change her food stall stand from the spot. As a result, the traffic police said that the food stall was removed on Tuesday.

However, due to the popularity of this stall, support came for the continuation of Kumari Food Stall from all sections including celebrities. On the other hand, a large-scale campaign went on social media urging the government to permit this stall. Reacting to this, CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to continue the food stall at its spot.

Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government will be on the side of the poor. It has been revealed that he will visit the Kumari food stall soon. Following this, the DGP has issued instructions that no one should remove that stall from there.

