Telangana CM Launches Fine Rice Distribution Scheme Under PDS

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday launched a scheme to provide fine rice free of cost to the poor under the Public Distribution System (PDS). Reddy officially kicked off the scheme on Saturday evening at a public meeting in Huzurnagar, Suryapet district, by handing over rice bags to a few beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the free coarse rice provided by the government was not being consumed by the poor due to an improvement in their financial status. Beneficiaries now prefer eating fine rice, he added.

Taking advantage of this situation, millers and middlemen have been purchasing coarse rice from the poor for just Rs 10 per kg and reselling it to the government for Rs 30 per kg, he alleged.

To address this, the government has decided to provide six kilograms of fine rice per person through the PDS, he said. "We wanted every day to be a festival with fine rice for the poor," he said.