ETV Bharat / state

T'gana CM Directs Officials To Plan For Hyderabad's Drinking Water Needs Over Next 25 Years

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday instructed officials from the Hyderabad Water Board to draft plans for developing the necessary infrastructure and evaluating future needs to ensure the supply of safe drinking water for the next 25 years.

Reddy, during a meeting with officials, emphasised that the action plan should be developed with a focus on meeting the drinking water needs of the population by 2050.

The CM asserted that a sewage plan should be developed alongside the drinking water supply to every household, according to an official release. Officials informed the CM that the Water Board has been supplying adequate potable drinking water to the people of Hyderabad.

They stated that drinking water is being supplied through 13.79 lakh tap connections from the 9,800 km-long drinking water distribution network.