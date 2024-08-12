ETV Bharat / state

From Pharma To AI: Telangana CM Secures Over Rs 31,500 Crore Investment Commitments From US; Now Touring Korea

The delegation pitched Hyderabad and Telangana as investment destination to business heads and investors across different sectors and closed new and expansion deals in IT, GCC, Life Sciences, Pharma, Data Centres, AI, among others, it said.

The delegation comprising IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials, during over 50 business meetings and three roundtable conferences in New York, Washington DC, Dallas and California, concluded19 investment deals/ MOUs, totalling an investment of Rs 31,500 crore and 30,750 new jobs for Telangana, an official release said on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his team have wound up their business tour of the United States, securing investment commitments worth over Rs 31,500 crore that will generate more than 30,750 jobs in the state.

The delegation got massive reiteration and support for various major initiatives, including creation of a Future City, AI City, rejuvenation of Musi river.

The delegation led by Revanth Reddy also engaged with Apple, Google, Stanford University, the release added.

"The trip opened a myriad of areas for accelerated partnerships, setting new horizons and showcasing our wealth of potential for newer opportunities. From our plans in AI to building the Future City, corporations, startups, business leaders, tech and business associations and influencers have agreed to take our breathtaking vision to more people," Revanth Reddy said, before leaving for South Korea.

'Korea Trip Started On A Positive Note'

Sharing an update on his Korea trip, Chief Minister Reddy's Office said in a post on X on Monday morning, that their day started with a discussion with LS Corporation, one of Korea’s biggest industrial conglomerates.

He said the LS team has agreed to visit Telangana in the near future. "Good morning from Korea. Delighted to share with all of you that our Korean tour started off on a very positive note. We started our day with wide ranging conversations with one of Korea’s biggest industrial conglomerates - the LS Corp, which was formerly a part of the LG group. My team, including my ministerial colleague @OffDSB, and officials, met with Chairman of LS Group, Mr Koo Ja Eun, and his senior leadership.

Our talks covered broad interests, including manufacturing investments in #Telangana for electric cables, gas and energy, and batteries. The LS team will visit our state shortly on my invite. I am very positive we will formally welcome them to Telangana as an investor in coming days," the CM's office posted on X.