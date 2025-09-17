ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Demands Centre Approve Bills For 42 Per Cent BC Quota In Local Body Polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the Centre approve two Bills passed by the state legislature to provide 42 per cent reservation for the Backward Communities in education and local body polls.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Hyderabad state’s merger with Indian Union -- “Praja Palana Dinostavam”, Reddy said by extending reservations, as many 23,973 BCs will get political representation.

“We are mounting pressure on the Centre for the approval of the bills. I am demanding that the BJP-led union government stop obstructing the process of achieving social justice started by the Telangana government. I am also demanding that the bills passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly be immediately approved,” he said.

The CM had held a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi seeking Presidential assent to the two bills. According to Reddy, Telangana is the first state in the country to implement the sub-classification of SCs in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict.

Asserting that Krishna and Godavari rivers are the lifeline of Telangana, Reddy said the state government will not compromise on the rightful share of water in the two rivers.

Highlighting the state government's goal to transform Telangana into a USD one trillion economy by 2035 and a USD three trillion economy by 2047, he said Hyderabad will become the gateway to the world once these goals are achieved.

The state government is working on securing Godavari waters to address the drinking water needs for the next 100 years. For this, the government has started work on Godavari second and third phases, at a cost of Rs 7,360 crore, he said.

The government is undertaking the second phase of the Metro Rail expansion project at an estimated cost of Rs 24,000 crore, he said. In addition to the existing 69 km of metro line, a total of 76.4 km of metro rail network will be developed in the second phase, he said.

The 'Gandhi Sarovar' project to be built at Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad, greenfield highways, dry ports, second phase expansion projects of Hyderabad Metro Rail, Warangal and Adilabad airports, Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridors and a plan to radically change the face of Telangana are part of the 'Telangana Rising – 2047' vision of the state government, he said.