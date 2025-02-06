Telangana: Class X Student Found Dead In Rangareddy, Parents Allege Harassment By School

Telangana: A 10th-class student was found dead at the premises of the Shaastra Global School building in Shadnagar in Rangareddy, police said. The school management immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to the police, the incident took place at 4 pm on Wednesday. Despite immediate medical attention, Neeraj succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The parents of the deceased student have alleged that their son's death was a result of torture and harassment by the school management, specifically the school principal. The police said that they are investigating the matter and no case has been registered so far.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.