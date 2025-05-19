Telangana CID Takes Over Investigation In Alakananda Kidney Racket Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana CID has resumed the investigation into the kidney racket case that surfaced at Saroornagar’s Alakananda Hospital in January this year, official sources said. The case, initially registered by Saroornagar police under Rachakonda Commissionerate on January 21, has now been handed over to the CID following a fresh government order.

According to official sources, the police have arrested ten accused so far, including three doctors. The prime mastermind, identified as Pawan alias Leon from Visakhapatnam, allegedly lured poor people from various states to sell their kidneys with promises of money. He coordinated with patients in need of kidneys and arranged for doctors from Tamil Nadu and Kashmir to perform transplant surgeries at Alaknanda Hospital.

A lookout circular was issued suspecting that Pawan, linked to networks in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, had fled abroad. The investigation was halted temporarily until the CID took over.

About 90 operations in Hyderabad

According to investigators, initially, a man named Laxman from Visakhapatnam convinced small hospitals to allow kidney operations in exchange for commissions. It is learnt that one Siddhan Shetty, a doctor at Janani Hospital in Saidabad, Hyderabad, was involved after Laxman promised commissions to hospital staff. Avinash, another accused, received Rs. 2.5 lakh as commission for each operation performed at Janani Hospital, where over 40 such operations took place in 2023-24.

After Janani Hospital’s closure, Avinash persuaded Dr. Guntupalli Sumanth, MD of Alakananda Hospital, to perform kidney transplants, paying him Rs. 1.5 lakh per surgery while taking Rs. 1 lakh commission himself. More than 20 surgeries were performed at Alakananda Hospital, four at Aruna Hospital, and over 10 at another facility.

Altogether, the gang is suspected to have conducted around 90 kidney transplant operations in Hyderabad. The CID is currently calculating the exact number as the probe continues.