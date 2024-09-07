Mammoth Memory: Telangana Child Finds Place in Indian Book Of Records

Coimbatore: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy from Telangana has developed a memory to recognise the flags of 195 countries and entered the India Book of Records. Viraj Gurapati has achieved this feat.

His father Bhargava Teja and mother Sneha hail from Hyderabad, Telangana. Bhargava Teja is working as Deputy Director of Coimbatore District Anaimalai Tiger Reserve. Viraj Gurapati is three and a half years old and is studying in kindergarten. Knowing that Viraj was very good at memorizing lessons while in school, his parents have been giving him various exercises to boost his memory.

Accordingly, they have provided training to him to identify the flags of the countries of the world. In this case, Viraj has memorised the flags of 195 countries. International Book of Records and India Book of Records have awarded him the title of super talented kid and IBR achiever in recognition of this monumental talent of Viraj.

In a special interview to ETV Bharat, Viraj's parents said, "Our son has set a record in the India Book of Records by identifying the flags of 195 countries. Happy that Viraj has achieved a record at the age of three and a half years. He understands everything easily. Apart from the names of the flags of the countries, he also easily recognizes and says the names of various animals, fruits, shapes and colors."

They further said that their son had a lot of interest in activities including dance, so we are giving him training to improve his skills. "The International Book of Records and India Book of Records recognized his talents and awarded him the title of Super Talent Kid and the IBR Achievement Award. And we will try to identify his talents and improve him," they said.