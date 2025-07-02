Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's Wife Geetha Prays At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

Shirdi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's wife Geetha Reddy prayed at the Sai Baba Temple here on Wednesday.

Geetha said it was first visit to Shirdi for darshan of Sai Baba. She attended the noon aarti and had darshan of Sai Baba's samadhi where she placed a yellow 'chadar'.

Geetha also had darshan of Sai Baba's Dwarkamai and Gurusthan Temple. She was felicitated by CEO of Sai Baba Sansthan Goraksh Gadilkar who presented her a shawl and an idol of Sai Babha.

Geetha told Goraksh that she found peace after darshan of Sai Baba's samadhi. She was also informed of the Sai Sansthan and its functions. Geetha lauded the Sansthan for maintaining cleanliness and greenery on the temple premises.

Geetha Reddy being felicitated by CEO of Sai Sansthan Goraksh Gadilkar (ETV Bharat)

