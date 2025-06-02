Telangana Celebrates Eleventh Statehood Day

Hyderabad: Telangana marked its statehood day with celebrations across the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated in events at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, following a floral tribute to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park, Hyderabad.

"Hyderabad is known for peace and is attracting global investments," said Revanth Reddy in his speech at Parade Grounds.

President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings, acknowledging the state's rich cultural heritage and modern development. She expressed her wishes for Telangana's continued progress and prosperity in a message on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his greetings, recognizing Telangana's significant contributions to national advancement. Modi said , “Greeting to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day.” On X, he wrote, “The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress. Over the last decade, the NDA Government has undertaken many measures to boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of the state. May the people of the state be blessed with success and prosperity.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that despite the existence of separate Telugu states, the Telugu people and the Telugu nation remain unified. He extended his wishes to the people of Telangana on the State Formation Day, hoping for happiness and developmental progress for every family in the state. On X, Naidu said that the two Telugu states should engage in healthy competition for development to reach the pinnacle by Vikasit Bharat-2047.

Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014, as a separate state carved out of Andhra Pradesh, fulfilling a long-standing demand. The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill, introduced by the previous United progressive Alliance led central government in 2014 paved the way for the state's creation.