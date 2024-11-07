ETV Bharat / state

Telangana BJP MLA Asks Rahul Gandhi's 'Religion' After Cong Govt Begins Caste Survey

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MLA A Maheshwar Reddy on Wednesday said the Congress government is trying to deceive the backward classes in the name of caste survey. The MLA also kicked up a row by questioning Rahul Gandhi's caste and religion.

Taking strong exception to the BJP MLA’s comments on Gandhi, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud asked whether Maheshwar Reddy was not aware of Gandhi's caste when he was in Congress.

Talking to reporters, Maheshwar Reddy, floor leader of BJP in the Assembly, said the “caste and religion of Gandhi, who talks about caste census, should be known first”.

He also asked about Rahul Gandhi's understanding of the country's culture and traditions.

"Who is Rahul Gandhi’s grandfather? Feroz Jehangir Ghandy. (He is the) grandson of Feroz Jehangir. In Hindu tradition, father gets grandfather's caste and son gets father's caste,” the BJP MLA said.

“According to me, Feroz Jehangir's son should be Rajiv Jehangir, Rajiv Jehangir's son should be Rahul Jehangir. He needs to state what his caste and religion are," he said.

Recalling that a police case was filed in Karnataka against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on the same issue, Maheshwar Reddy claimed that CM Revanth Reddy might file a case against him also for his remarks and that he is not scared of cases.