'Telangana Caste Census Like An X-Ray Of Society': Rahul Hails Party Effort

Delhi/Hyderabad: Congress leaders, who held detailed discussions on Telangana’s caste census report, arrived at a consensus, terming the process "the most scientific and comprehensive ever undertaken in the country." At present, the Opposition party plans to press for similar surveys nationwide and fight to lift the 50% reservation cap in Parliament.

At a high-level meeting in Delhi on Thursday, top Congress leaders resolved to push for implementing similar surveys across India and to fight for lifting the 50% cap on reservations.

“For the first time, a 'Composite Backwardness Index' has been created, detailing the backwardness of Backwards Classes (BCs) in education, employment, politics, family wealth, property, and more. No other state has done this with such technical and statistical accuracy,” said the expert committee led by Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy.

The committee’s report was presented to Congress leaders by vice chairman Professor Kancha Ilaiah. The meeting took place at the residence of AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge and was attended by Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, Vakiti Srihari, and others.

Ilaiah, along with committee members including Praveen Chakravarty, Purushottam Reddy, Shanta Sinha, Sukhadeo Thorat, and Nikhil Dey, explained the methodology and precautions taken in the preparation of the report.

Bhatti Vikramarka and Uttam Kumar Reddy detailed the process of the caste enumeration and the proposal for 42% BC reservation. The two-hour meeting concluded with a decision to raise the issue in Parliament, urging the central government to approve the BC reservation bills passed by the Telangana Assembly and to remove the 50% reservation cap nationwide.

Rahul Gandhi described the Telangana caste census as a powerful tool to understand the real picture of Indian society. “If a caste census is conducted across the country, it will be like an X-ray. What Telangana has done is close to that. We will study this report thoroughly and put pressure on the central government to implement similar surveys in all states,” he said.

He also praised CM Revanth Reddy and Telangana leadership, calling their efforts a “milestone towards achieving social justice.” He added, “Whether BJP likes it or not, this will become the national standard for caste surveys.”

Prof. Ilaiah said the report has been prepared with utmost care and is legally sound. “Even if someone challenges this in court, there is a high possibility of a verdict in favour of the government. Once the President approves the 42% BC reservation bill—or even if an ordinance is approved by the Governor—there will be no legal hurdle,” he said. He urged the Centre to make Telangana’s caste census a model for BJP-ruled states as well and called for wider public discussion on the issue.