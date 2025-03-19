ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Budget 2025-26: Govt Presents Rs 3.05 Lakh Cr Budget, Allots Rs 56,000 Cr For '6 Poll Guarantees'

Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Wednesday presented a budget of nearly Rs 3.05 lakh crore for 2025-26, with over Rs 56,000 crore for the implementation of the ruling Congress's 'six poll guarantees', while expecting to raise Rs 64,000 crore through open market loans.

The budget estimates revenue expenditure of Rs 2.27 lakh crore and capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who tabled the financial document in the state Assembly.

"For the fiscal year 2025-26, I am proposing a total expenditure of Rs 3,04,965 crore, with revenue expenditure of Rs 2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore," he said, describing it as a "perfect balance between welfare and development".

What are the 'six poll guarantees'?

The 'six poll guarantees' of the Congress government include Rs 2,500 per month, gas cylinder for Rs 500 and free travel in state-run RTC buses under 'Mahalakshmi' scheme meant for women, Rs 15,000 per acre for farmers and tenant farmers under 'Rythu Bharosa'.

As many as 200 units of free electricity for all households under 'Gruha Jyothi', house site and Rs five lakh for people not owning a house under the 'Indiramma Indlu', Rs five lakh for students under 'Yuva Vikasam' and social security pension of Rs 4,000 monthly as per 'Cheyutha' scheme.

The state government has proposed an allocation of Rs 24,439 crore for the Agriculture Department, including towards the Rythu Bharosa Scheme, under which each farmer receives Rs 12,000 per acre annually as investment support and an additional incentive of Rs 500 per quintal for fine variety paddy procured from farmers.

"Inspired by secular values, the Congress government has designed this budget for equitable distribution of resources to all classes of society and to establish a system free from inequalities," Vikramarka said.

He further said the government's strategic roadmap for the next decade envisions a five-fold expansion of the current USD 200 billion state economy into a trillion-dollar economy.

Sector and department-wise Allocations

The major allocations in the budget are as follows: