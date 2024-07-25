ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Budget 2024: Rs 10,000 Crore Allocated For Major Development Projects In Hyderabad

Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka unveils a budget with a allocation of Rs 10,000 crore dedicated to the development of Hyderabad ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has introduced a budget with a major focus on the development of Hyderabad, allocating a significant sum of Rs 10,000 crore. This unprecedented funding aims to enhance various aspects of the city, addressing long-standing issues and fostering growth.

A major part of the budget is dedicated to improving infrastructure. Rs 3,065 crore has been set aside for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) while the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will receive Rs 500 crore. An additional Rs 1,525 crore is allocated for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project and Rs 200 crore is earmarked for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) project. These investments are expected to significantly improve road networks and connectivity.

Transportation in Hyderabad is also a key focus. The budget includes Rs 100 crore for extending the metro to the airport, Rs 500 crore for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project and another Rs 500 crore for expanding the metro in the Old City. Additionally, Rs 50 crore is allocated for the multi-modal suburban rail transport system. These efforts aim to ease traffic congestion and improve public transit options.

Addressing water and sewage issues is crucial. The budget allocates Rs. 3,385 crore for metro water works to improve drinking water and sewage systems. Furthermore, Rs. 1,500 crore is dedicated to the Musi Riverfront Development Project. This project aims to clean and revitalise the Musi River, creating new commercial and residential areas along its banks.

Lastly, Rs 200 crore is allocated to HYDRA for disaster management and protecting government properties. The government hopes these investments will lead to significant improvements in Hyderabad's infrastructure, environmental health, and overall quality of life for its residents.

The funds allocated for the development of the Hyderabad metropolis are as follows:

