Telangana Braces For Week-Long Rains; WFH Urged For Hyderabad IT Firms
Amid predictions of continuous rains in Telangana, authorities have issued a high alert and urged WFH for IT firms.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous rainfall and thunderstorms across Telangana for a week, beginning Friday. Amid a fresh weather advisory, the administration has been put on high alert to monitor the situation closely.
The IMD has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rains across 15 districts of Telangana, following the intensification of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal into a depression. “Several areas are likely to witness rainfall ranging between 10 cm and 20 cm, raising concerns of flash floods and inundation.”
Forecast for other districts
According to the IMD bulletin, an orange alert has been sounded for the Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts.
People have been asked to stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and take precautionary measures, as incessant showers may lead to disruption of road connectivity and damage to standing crops.
Officials said that Hyderabad is likely to experience moderate to heavy rains or thundershowers with gusty winds of 40–50 km/h on Friday and Saturday.
Several areas of the state were already battered by heavy rains on Friday, disrupting surface and air travel. Several flights to Hyderabad were either cancelled or diverted.
Continuous overnight rainfall since Thursday has left Hyderabad struggling with waterlogging and traffic chaos. The showers, which began around midnight, continued well into Friday morning, paralysing movement in several parts of the city.
#HYDTPinfo— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) September 26, 2025
⚠️ #HyderabadRains ⚠️
Heavy rain spells expected across GHMC today due to a low-pressure system.
🚫 Avoid non-essential travel
Follow @HYDTP for more updates.
#OrangeAlert #RainAlert pic.twitter.com/jo5Bz55JvE
City roads are underwater
Almost every part of Hyderabad reported heavy waterlogging. Areas affected include Chatrinaka, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Nacharam, Kukatpally, JNTU, Nizampet, Pragathi Nagar, Alvin Colony, Charminar, Yakutpura, OU Campus, Hydernagar, Bachupally, Vivekananda Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Bahadurpura, Lalapet, Mallapur, Uppuguda, Barkas, Basheerbagh, Abids, and Kothi.
Motorists and two-wheeler riders faced immense difficulty navigating submerged roads. Videos shared by commuters showed vehicles stalled mid-road and pedestrians wading through knee-deep water in some localities. The downpour also caused delays in public transport, with RTC buses moving slowly in the affected stretches.
Traffic jams choke the IT corridor
One of the worst-hit stretches was the Miyapur–Kondapur route. Floodwater entered the railway underpass near Myhome Mangala on the Miyapur Manjira Pipeline Road, causing long traffic snarls. Vehicles were seen moving at a snail’s pace for hours, with many commuters forced to take diversions through interior lanes.
This evening, sudden heavy rainfall caused significant waterlogging in parts of Hyderabad, particularly affecting KPC Junction, Devarkonda Basthi, and KBR Park. Personally visited the the severely flooded Devarkonda Basthi, to assess the situation.— Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@gadwalvijayainc) September 22, 2025
Accompanied by officials from… pic.twitter.com/7EefqYxCvD
Police appeal for patience
Authorities have urged commuters to stay indoors unless travel is essential. “Our teams are on the ground trying to clear bottlenecks, but the continuous rain is making the situation worse. We request citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and cooperate with traffic advisories,” a senior Cyberabad Traffic Police official said.
Following the heavy rainfall alert from IMD, Hyderabad Police has issued an advisory, asking IT companies to allow employees to work from home to ease traffic congestion.
“In view of persistent moderate to heavy rains experienced overnight and the forecast of continued rainfall through the day, considering the safety, productivity, traffic congestion and to ensure uninterrupted emergency services. Companies may consider following the Work from Home (WFH) mode on 26-09-2025 (Friday),” Cyberabad Police posted on X.
September 26, 2025
CM orders preparedness
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed district collectors and all line departments to be on high alert in view of the IMD forecast. “Collectors of all districts should closely review the situation. All tank bunds must be inspected without delay, and vulnerable stretches of roads where floodwater is stagnating should be identified. Vehicle movement should be restricted in advance to prevent mishaps,” the CM directed.
He also asked the electricity department to remain prepared with emergency teams to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and attend to breakdowns swiftly. The CM stressed that coordination between irrigation, municipal, and disaster management officials is critical to prevent loss of life and property.