Telangana Braces For Week-Long Rains; WFH Urged For Hyderabad IT Firms

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous rainfall and thunderstorms across Telangana for a week, beginning Friday. Amid a fresh weather advisory, the administration has been put on high alert to monitor the situation closely.

The IMD has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rains across 15 districts of Telangana, following the intensification of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal into a depression. “Several areas are likely to witness rainfall ranging between 10 cm and 20 cm, raising concerns of flash floods and inundation.”

Forecast for other districts

According to the IMD bulletin, an orange alert has been sounded for the Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts.

People walk through water logged road in Hyderabad. (PTI)

People have been asked to stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and take precautionary measures, as incessant showers may lead to disruption of road connectivity and damage to standing crops.

Officials said that Hyderabad is likely to experience moderate to heavy rains or thundershowers with gusty winds of 40–50 km/h on Friday and Saturday.

Several areas of the state were already battered by heavy rains on Friday, disrupting surface and air travel. Several flights to Hyderabad were either cancelled or diverted.

Continuous overnight rainfall since Thursday has left Hyderabad struggling with waterlogging and traffic chaos. The showers, which began around midnight, continued well into Friday morning, paralysing movement in several parts of the city.