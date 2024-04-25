Telangana: Assistant Commandant of CRPF Dies as AK-47 Rifle Goes off Accidentally

Charla (Telangana): An Assistant Commandant of the CRPF was killed on Wednesday morning when his service rifle unintentionally went off in the isolated village of Pusuguppa, in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The deceased has been identified as MV Seshagiri, Assistant Commandant of CRPF 81 Battalion.



A combined squad of the local police and CRPF officers was returning to the base camp following an exercise in area dominance when the incident took place. At approximately 11.10 AM, Seshagiri reportedly fell down while navigating an undulating terrain approximately 400 meters from the CRPF base camp at Pusuguppa. The AK-47 gun he was carrying misfired, leaving him with a bullet wound to his chest.

The doctors declared him 'brought dead' when the rescue crew and other workers rushed him to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital in an ambulance.



Kothagudem Superintendent of Police (SP), B Rohith Raju, Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Paritosh Pankaj, and other officials hurried to the scene as soon as they heard about the event. Recently, Director General of Police, Ravi Gupta and other officials had paid a visit to the Pusuguppa base camp.

Seshagiri, according to a release, was an Ananthapuram native who had spent a year in the base camp. He is survived by his wife and two children.

District SP, OSD Sai Manohar, and the ASP along with CRPF officials paid their last respects to Seshagiri at the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital. Circle Inspector Rajavarma said that a case has been registered regarding this incident and probe is on.