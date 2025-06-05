ETV Bharat / state

Telangana ASI Suspended For Manhandling Elderly Farmer At Revenue Meet

A viral video showing the ASI dragging the elderly farmer out of the 'Bhu Bharathi' revenue meeting sparked outrage.

Telangana ASI Suspended For Manhandling Elderly Farmer At Revenue Meet
Screengrab of viral video showing ASI dragging old the elderly farmer (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 2:27 PM IST

Khanapur: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was suspended for allegedly manhandling an elderly farmer who had gone to raise a land registration issue at a 'Bhu Bharathi' revenue meeting organised in the local panchayat office of Pata Yellapur in Khanapur mandal of Telangana's Nirmal district on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the farmer, Allepu Venkati, had approached officials at the counter of the revenue meeting, saying he wanted to raise a problem in land registration. He had earlier sold one acre of his three-acre land but 1.5 acre was allegedly registered in the buyer’s name.

As he attempted to draw the attention of revenue officials, he was told to submit a formal application and an argument ensued. ASI, Ramchander, who was posted at the entrance, allegedly manhandled the farmer, dragging him out of the premises despite Venkati’s repeated pleas.

A video of the entire incident later went viral of social media, drawing sharp criticism from locals and politicians.

Minister Orders Swift Action, ASI Suspended

Taking note of the incident, minister Seethakka directed SP Janaki Sharmila to initiate disciplinary action against the cop. The SP said that the DIG had ordered ASI Ramchander’s suspension pending inquiry.

Political Outrage

Former minister and senior BJP leader T Harish Rao lashed out at the government, condemning it over the treatment of the elderly farmer. “Is this the way to behave with an old farmer who went to seek justice? This kind of harshness is unacceptable,” he said, demanding an unconditional apology from the Congress government to the farmers of Telangana.

