Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau Launches Major Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Operations

Hyderabad: The police are taking strong measures to get rid of the drug addiction that is crippling the youth. There is constant vigilance to get rid of the intoxication of children addicted to e-cigarettes at the school level. It was found that they went to the extent of using synthetic drugs for a kick. The police have proven with solid evidence that drugs have entered 12 educational institutions and are now trying to close the drug routes

In the wake of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's clear instructions to deal strictly with narcotics in the review meeting held with the top police officers, the excise and narcotics bureau are conducting special raids across the state. The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) has stepped into the field and prepared proposals to conduct random drug tests in educational institutions, IT companies and corporate institutions

Individuals who use ganja, cocaine, heroin, and MDM without regard for consequences often believe they can evade detection. However, TGNAB teams, having already identified and registered cases involving those in political and business circles, are now extending their efforts to colleges. They are conducting random checks and testing students to address drug misuse.

Drug tests are now being conducted similarly to tests for drunken driving, with authorities inspecting pubs using sniffer dogs and collecting urine samples from participants at celebrations using rapid-result kits. Marijuana users may show symptoms for about four weeks, while those using synthetic drugs like cocaine and heroin could display symptoms for up to three months. These quick-testing kits can detect drugs within seconds, leading to the immediate registration of cases against those who test positive.

A Cyberabad police officer highlighted that while administrators concentrate on syllabus completion, marks and ranks, they often overlook students' overall well-being. The police are working to enhance students' future by involving both parents and teaching staff in their development. This collaborative approach aims to ensure a more comprehensive support system for students beyond just academic achievements.

