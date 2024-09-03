ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Rains: Tragedy Strikes As Death Toll Reaches 21; 432 Trains Cancelled, 139 Diverted

Hyderabad: The recent heavy rains and floods in Telangana have left a trail of devastation, with the death toll rising to 21 as of Monday. The bodies of four more people who had gone missing were recovered, adding to the grim tally from Sunday, when 15 fatalities had already been reported.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met and spoke with flood-affected victims in Khammam on Monday. As many as 16 people have lost their lives in the three days of rains, the CM said announcing Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of those deceased. Eight districts suffered the most, he added.

The incessant rainfall, which is still splashing some areas including Nirmal, caused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to crops and disruption of the State’s rail and road links with Andhra Pradesh from Sunday.

As many as 15 residential colonies in Khammam were submerged on Monday due to the overflowing Munneru River and more than 100 villages too were under water, as per reports.

Lives Lost: Here is a list of people whose bodies have been recovered. Also mentioned in the list of people who died due to the floods that threw normal life out of gear in multiple districts in the state.

The body of Nunavath Motilal, who was washed away along with his daughter N Ashwini in their car near the high-level bridge over the Akkeru River in Purushottamayagudem, was traced on Monday. The bodies of two persons who were washed in separate incidents in Peddapalli on Sunday were also discovered on Monday.

A total of nine persons were washed away in Khammam and Kothagudem. Of them, the body of Yakub who was washed away along with his wife at Nayakangudem of Kusumanchi mandal in Palair was found on Monday. However, Saida, his wife's body could not be traced out.

One body in Yerrupalem Mandal, one in Bonakal in Khammam district, one in Manugur mandal of Kothagudem district and two bodies in Aswapuram Mandal were found.

The body of Gundala Chinnarsaiah, a 50-year-old man from Venkatapuram who went missing while fishing was found on Monday. In Nirmal district, 28-year-old tractor driver Kadam Bhojaram tragically died of electrocution while attempting to secure his house with tarpaulin during a storm.

In Kamareddy district, 65-year-old Kamati Narsaiah from Manthanidevunipalli, Palvancha Mandal, was swept away while crossing the Edla Katta brook on his two-wheeler. His body was recovered near the river on Monday.

Cancellation of Trains: The heavy rains that claimed the lives of so many also affected rail traffic on Monday. The South Central Railway officials said that due to waterlogging over the tracks at multiple junctions, as many as 432 trains were cancelled and 13 trains were partially cancelled. Around 139 trains were diverted till Monday afternoon, officials said.