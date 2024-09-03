Telangana Rains: Tragedy Strikes As Death Toll Reaches 21; 432 Trains Cancelled, 139 Diverted

Hyderabad: The recent heavy rains and floods in Telangana have left a trail of devastation, with the death toll rising to 21 as of Monday. The bodies of four more people who had gone missing were recovered, adding to the grim tally from Sunday, when 15 fatalities had already been reported.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met and spoke with flood-affected victims in Khammam on Monday. As many as 16 people have lost their lives in the three days of rains, the CM said announcing Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of those deceased. Eight districts suffered the most, he added.
The incessant rainfall, which is still splashing some areas including Nirmal, caused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to crops and disruption of the State’s rail and road links with Andhra Pradesh from Sunday.
As many as 15 residential colonies in Khammam were submerged on Monday due to the overflowing Munneru River and more than 100 villages too were under water, as per reports.
Lives Lost: Here is a list of people whose bodies have been recovered. Also mentioned in the list of people who died due to the floods that threw normal life out of gear in multiple districts in the state.
The body of Nunavath Motilal, who was washed away along with his daughter N Ashwini in their car near the high-level bridge over the Akkeru River in Purushottamayagudem, was traced on Monday. The bodies of two persons who were washed in separate incidents in Peddapalli on Sunday were also discovered on Monday.
A total of nine persons were washed away in Khammam and Kothagudem. Of them, the body of Yakub who was washed away along with his wife at Nayakangudem of Kusumanchi mandal in Palair was found on Monday. However, Saida, his wife's body could not be traced out.
One body in Yerrupalem Mandal, one in Bonakal in Khammam district, one in Manugur mandal of Kothagudem district and two bodies in Aswapuram Mandal were found.
The body of Gundala Chinnarsaiah, a 50-year-old man from Venkatapuram who went missing while fishing was found on Monday. In Nirmal district, 28-year-old tractor driver Kadam Bhojaram tragically died of electrocution while attempting to secure his house with tarpaulin during a storm.
In Kamareddy district, 65-year-old Kamati Narsaiah from Manthanidevunipalli, Palvancha Mandal, was swept away while crossing the Edla Katta brook on his two-wheeler. His body was recovered near the river on Monday.
Cancellation of Trains: The heavy rains that claimed the lives of so many also affected rail traffic on Monday. The South Central Railway officials said that due to waterlogging over the tracks at multiple junctions, as many as 432 trains were cancelled and 13 trains were partially cancelled. Around 139 trains were diverted till Monday afternoon, officials said.
Negligence Leads to Crop Destruction: The failure of authorities to open the escape channel in time has led to a catastrophic flood in the left canal of Nagarjunasagar, causing severe damage to thousands of acres of crops.
Despite predictions that the water behind the Paleru reservoir would flow into the left canal, officials neglected to open the nearby escape channel, resulting in significant flooding in Kaghya Ramachandrapuram of Nadigudem Mandal. This oversight has sparked outrage among local farmers, who believe that timely action could have prevented the disaster.
Consequences of Inaction: Water from the Paleru reservoir and the canal surged uncontrollably, submerging more than 2,000 acres of fields in eight villages across Nadigudem and Kusumanchi mandals in Suryapet and Khammam districts. The floodwaters reached depths of four to five feet, devastating crops and leaving farmers in despair.
The situation was further exacerbated by two massive landslides within a span of 2 kilometres along the left canal, raising serious concerns about the canal's structural integrity
Job Seekers in Distress: The recent heavy rains and subsequent floods have created significant challenges for students, those enrolling in various courses, and candidates preparing for competitive exams. In Khammam city, where the impact has been particularly severe, textbooks, notes, and important certificates have been submerged in water, leaving many in a state of despair.
Academic Crisis: Students are now faced with the daunting question of how to continue their education without the necessary materials. Textbooks, study notes, and certificates that are essential for school and college admissions have been damaged or lost.
This is a critical issue for those about to join higher education courses, as they fear losing an academic year if they cannot present their certificates.
Munneru's Fury: In one of the firsts, the Munneru River's water level surged past 36 feet, bringing unparalleled devastation to Khammam. What started as a calm Saturday night turned into a nightmare by Sunday morning as the river unleashed its fury.
Flood-Ravaged Colonies: The affected areas include Danawaigudem Colony, Ganeshnagar, Mekala Narayananagar, FCI Godam area, Sarathinagar, Padmavathinagar, Venkateswaranagar, Bokkalagadda, Motinagar, Pumpingwell Road, and Dhamsalapuram.
As the floodwaters receded, residents returned to find their homes and belongings destroyed. Essential household items like beds, TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, coolers, and washing machines were washed away. Tens of vehicles were also damaged, and crucial documents like students' books, certificates, Aadhaar cards, and ration cards were ruined.
