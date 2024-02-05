Telangana: Air Force Officer Dies in Accident While Repairing Aircraft

Hyderabad: An Air Force officer was killed after suffering a head injury in an accident while repairing an aircraft at Hakimpet Air Force Station in Telangana, police said on Sunday. According to police, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon. Harveer Choudary, a corporal-rank officer, was repairing a U-736 Kiran Aircraft when the seat of the aircraft suddenly ejected.

The officer suffered a head injury in the incident and died on the spot, they said. ", "Upon receiving information about the incident, the Air Force officials reached the spot and later informed the Alwal Police station. ", "Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Alwal police station, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.