Telangana: ACB Arrests Irrigation AEE In Rs 100 Crore Corruption Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in the Irrigation Department here, for allegedly amassing over Rs 100 crore as proceeds of corruption in ten years of service. The officer is accused of misusing his position to facilitate illegal constructions in water bodies and buffer zones.

ACB, according to officials, recently raided Nikesh Kumar and his associates’ properties, uncovering assets including 1.5 kilograms of gold ornaments and undisclosed cash. Investigators believe his corrupt practices intensified over the past three years, following postings in Gandipet, Medchal and Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district.

In exchange for hefty bribes, Nikesh is accused of having facilitated illegal permissions for influential builders and real estate developers. His operations reportedly extended to acting as an intermediary for senior officials, forwarding applications and distributing bribes to secure approvals.

The ACB is examining whether Nikesh operated as a benami (proxy) for high-ranking officials or political figures. Authorities are also scrutinizing the applications processed during his tenure, focusing on irregularities in buffer and FTL zones. Notices to senior officials allegedly involved in these transactions may follow.