Telangana: ACB Arrests Irrigation AEE In Rs 100 Crore Corruption Case

ACB raids reveal gold, properties and bribes tied to illegal construction permits. Nikesh is accused of embezzling an average of Rs 2 lakh daily.

Irrigation AEE Nikesh Kumar arrested by ACB in corruption case
Irrigation AEE Nikesh Kumar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 54 seconds ago

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in the Irrigation Department here, for allegedly amassing over Rs 100 crore as proceeds of corruption in ten years of service. The officer is accused of misusing his position to facilitate illegal constructions in water bodies and buffer zones.

ACB, according to officials, recently raided Nikesh Kumar and his associates’ properties, uncovering assets including 1.5 kilograms of gold ornaments and undisclosed cash. Investigators believe his corrupt practices intensified over the past three years, following postings in Gandipet, Medchal and Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district.

In exchange for hefty bribes, Nikesh is accused of having facilitated illegal permissions for influential builders and real estate developers. His operations reportedly extended to acting as an intermediary for senior officials, forwarding applications and distributing bribes to secure approvals.

The ACB is examining whether Nikesh operated as a benami (proxy) for high-ranking officials or political figures. Authorities are also scrutinizing the applications processed during his tenure, focusing on irregularities in buffer and FTL zones. Notices to senior officials allegedly involved in these transactions may follow.

Rs 2 lakh on daily basis
Nikesh, accused of embezzling an average of Rs 2 lakh daily, allegedly exploited his position to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for illegal constructions in Full Tank Levels (FTL) and buffer zones. He reportedly charged up to Rs 50 lakh per file, despite lacking the authority to issue such permits as per officials.

Nikesh’s ability to influence higher-ups has highlighted concerns about systemic corruption within the department. Businessmen reportedly paid bribes willingly, given the high value of land in restricted areas, said official sources.

The ACB’s ongoing probe aims to uncover the full extent of Nikesh Kumar’s illegal earnings, hidden assets and connections, signaling a potential crackdown on corruption within the department.

