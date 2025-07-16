Telangana ACB Nabs Ex-Irrigation Chief In Disproportionate Assets Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested retired engineer-in-chief of the irrigation department, Muralidhar Rao, in a case of disproportionate assets. Known as “corruption whale” in the irrigation department, Rao was taken into custody after simultaneous searches at 12 locations, including his residence in Banjara Hills.
The ACB found that Rao had amassed illegal assets worth several crores, including real estate firms, agricultural land, gold jewellery and bank deposits, many of which were in the names of family members.
According to sources, one of the most notable findings was a 6,500-square-yard residential plot in Mokila, located in the western part of Hyderabad. At an estimated Rs 1 lakh per square yard, the land's value alone is pegged at Rs 65 crore. The ACB also uncovered 11 acres of agricultural land on the outskirts of Hyderabad, valued at nearly Rs 100 crore, along with open plots, commercial properties and luxury vehicles.
Rao recently appeared before the Kaleshwaram Judicial Inquiry Commission, which is probing irregularities in the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages. Following his arrest, Rao was produced in ACB court, which remanded him for 14 days. Presently, he has been shifted to Chanchalguda jail.
Properties and Assets Seized:
- Four open plots in high-value areas of Hyderabad
- Villa in Kondapur
- Flats in Kokapet, Banjara Hills, Yusufguda, and Begumpet
- Commercial buildings in Hyderabad and Karimnagar
- Apartments in Kodad and under-construction flat in Warangal
- 2 kW solar power project in Zaheerabad
- Mercedes-Benz and two other cars
- Gold jewellery and bank deposit documents
Search operations and document analysis continued late into the night, and the final asset valuation is still pending, an official said.
Apart from engineer-in-chief, Rao held key positions during his career like chairman of the Commissionerate of Tenders (COT), with authority over project tender approvals and price revisions. He was also chairman of the state-level standing committee that reviewed and approved estimates from various irrigation circles and was the head of a high-power committee on the Kaleshwaram project for overseeing changes in barrage construction sites and planning
He played a pivotal role in the development of several key irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram, Palamuru-Ranga Reddy, Sitarama, and Dindi. Though he retired in 2013, the previous government extended his service and he continued to occupy top positions till January 2024, after which, the new Congress government removed him following controversial comments on the Krishna water issue.
