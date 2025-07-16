ETV Bharat / state

Telangana ACB Nabs Ex-Irrigation Chief In Disproportionate Assets Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested retired engineer-in-chief of the irrigation department, Muralidhar Rao, in a case of disproportionate assets. Known as “corruption whale” in the irrigation department, Rao was taken into custody after simultaneous searches at 12 locations, including his residence in Banjara Hills.

The ACB found that Rao had amassed illegal assets worth several crores, including real estate firms, agricultural land, gold jewellery and bank deposits, many of which were in the names of family members.

According to sources, one of the most notable findings was a 6,500-square-yard residential plot in Mokila, located in the western part of Hyderabad. At an estimated Rs 1 lakh per square yard, the land's value alone is pegged at Rs 65 crore. The ACB also uncovered 11 acres of agricultural land on the outskirts of Hyderabad, valued at nearly Rs 100 crore, along with open plots, commercial properties and luxury vehicles.

Rao recently appeared before the Kaleshwaram Judicial Inquiry Commission, which is probing irregularities in the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages. Following his arrest, Rao was produced in ACB court, which remanded him for 14 days. Presently, he has been shifted to Chanchalguda jail.